Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650-1.654 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Shares of DDOG traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. 8,624,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

