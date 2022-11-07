Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

DPBSF stock remained flat at 50.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Featured Stories

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

