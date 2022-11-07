DA Davidson Raises Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $54.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,586,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.