DA Davidson Raises Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $54.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
FSS stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
