DA Davidson Increases Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target to $156.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.62. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

