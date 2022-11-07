Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Position Trimmed by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after buying an additional 113,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,772 shares of company stock worth $6,238,694. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.98. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.64% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

