CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $113.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

