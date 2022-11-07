CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 12.5%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 270,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 127,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

