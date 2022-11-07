CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from CSR’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
CSR Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About CSR
Read More
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.