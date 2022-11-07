CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.69. CS Disco shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1,039 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

CS Disco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,861 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter worth $52,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

