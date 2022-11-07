Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Lifted by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Crown worth $44,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Crown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crown by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,181,000 after buying an additional 235,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

