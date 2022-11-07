Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.95-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.455-3.520 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.95-$10.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of CROX traded up $8.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.38. 3,825,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Crocs by 184.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crocs by 43.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

