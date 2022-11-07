Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,425.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,086,834.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

