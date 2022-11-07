Credit Suisse Group Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.53.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.30. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

