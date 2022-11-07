Credit Suisse Group Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $145.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.05.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $132.32 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

