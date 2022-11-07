Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Neutral

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGFHY. UBS Group lowered Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.12) to GBX 280 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.54) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.67.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

