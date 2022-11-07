Credit Suisse Group Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $50.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,626,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

