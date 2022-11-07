Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 62.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 859.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.2 %

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.