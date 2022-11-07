Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 15.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.