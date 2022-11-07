Credit Agricole S A Reduces Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

