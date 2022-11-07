Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

