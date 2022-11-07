Credit Agricole S A Has $176,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cigna were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Cigna Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $322.13 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

