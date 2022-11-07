Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $252,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 99.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

