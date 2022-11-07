Credit Agricole S A Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $69.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

