Cowen Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $385.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.13.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $322.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $328.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

