Cowen Raises Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $70.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.08.
Ceridian HCM Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $60.56 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $125.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
