Cowen Lowers First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $17.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $18.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $14.45. 27,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,318. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $853.71 million and a P/E ratio of 206.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

