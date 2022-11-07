Coty (COTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coty Price Performance

COTY opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

