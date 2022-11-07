Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 472.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Coterra Energy Price Performance
Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,514,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.
Coterra Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 731.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,557 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coterra Energy (CTRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.