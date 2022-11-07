Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 472.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,514,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 731.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,557 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

