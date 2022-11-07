CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 443,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.

On Monday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $80,940.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Friday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $171,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CorVel by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRVL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

