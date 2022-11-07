Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $76.00 at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Corteva Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

