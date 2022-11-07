Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$2,300.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,375.00.

CSU traded up C$36.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1,872.19. 25,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,935.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,977.09. The company has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,783.98 and a one year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 81.8355822 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Software news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,985,753.76.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

