Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $397,105.00

Constellation (DAG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $151.30 million and approximately $397,105.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
