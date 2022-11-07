Concordium (CCD) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $62.02 million and $663,575.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00600227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.99 or 0.31264854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,403,862,502 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,336 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.