Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $19.08. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 57,649 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

