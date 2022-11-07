Comparing Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) & Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kansas City Life Insurance and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

74.6% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Jackson Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $511.31 million 0.55 $10.70 million $1.48 19.60 Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.32 $3.18 billion $63.44 0.52

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kansas City Life Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jackson Financial pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jackson Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 2.86% 2.03% 0.27% Jackson Financial 41.06% 16.68% 0.50%

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

