Comparing Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextSource Materials has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,139.27 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -9.36 NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.14 15.71

This table compares Gold Reserve and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextSource Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -18.18% -17.88% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.76%

Risk and Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

(Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

