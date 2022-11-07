Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $419,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 89.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.47 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.