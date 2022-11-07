Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $140.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.92.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

