Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

NFLX stock opened at $260.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

