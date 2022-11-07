Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after purchasing an additional 105,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 659,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

BATS IGHG opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

