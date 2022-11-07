Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $200.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

