Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.9 %

NSC stock opened at $233.80 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day moving average of $236.81.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

