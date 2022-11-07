Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

