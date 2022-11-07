Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More

