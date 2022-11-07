Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 2.9 %
Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
