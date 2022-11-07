Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

CCA opened at C$70.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$62.35 and a 52 week high of C$114.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

