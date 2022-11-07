Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) PT Lowered to $1.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAKGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.40 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.41.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,854,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

