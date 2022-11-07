Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.19

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 252280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $3,710,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Further Reading

