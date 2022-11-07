Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Sells $227,500.00 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $363.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of research firms recently commented on CIVB. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.