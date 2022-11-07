City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2012 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2012 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $434.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 612.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.