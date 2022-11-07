Citigroup Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $7.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 9,825,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 119,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

